BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Receiving Somewhat Negative Press Coverage, Study Finds

Headlines about BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) have trended somewhat negative on Saturday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. BlackBerry earned a media sentiment score of -1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Several research firms have commented on BB. Bank of America raised BlackBerry from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Friday, December 20th. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

NYSE:BB opened at $6.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.44 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.21. BlackBerry has a 12-month low of $4.86 and a 12-month high of $10.29.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $280.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.31 million. BlackBerry had a positive return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 5.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that BlackBerry will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides enterprise software and services worldwide. The company offers BlackBerry Enterprise Mobility Suite, which combines and integrates mobile security, management, productivity, and collaboration solutions, such as BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics, and BlackBerry Workspaces; BlackBerry AtHoc, a networked crisis communications solution; SecuSUITE for Government, a voice encryption software solution; BlackBerry Enterprise Consulting and BlackBerry Cybersecurity Consulting services; and BBM Enterprise, an enterprise-grade instant messaging solution, as well as BlackBerry Spark Communication services.

