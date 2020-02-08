BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Acquired by Bourgeon Capital Management LLC

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,156 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the quarter. BlackRock comprises approximately 1.9% of Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $4,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

BLK opened at $555.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $520.02 and a 200-day moving average of $471.38. The company has a market capitalization of $83.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.53. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $403.54 and a 1-year high of $556.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.69 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.79% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 31.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a $3.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 46.35%.

In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $535.21, for a total value of $1,218,137.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.01, for a total transaction of $1,239,723.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,726 shares of company stock valued at $32,958,026 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on BLK. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $565.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $603.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Sunday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $545.58.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

