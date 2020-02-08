Blue Square Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP)

Blue Square Asset Management LLC grew its position in BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) by 94.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,552 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 4,644 shares during the period. Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 15,025.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 605 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 608 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 924 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 3.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BHP opened at $52.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.55. BHP Group Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $46.61 and a fifty-two week high of $59.02.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BHP shares. Investec cut shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BHP Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector performer” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

In other BHP Group news, insider Mackenzie Andrew 297,193 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th.

About BHP Group

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

