Blue Square Asset Management LLC Buys 1,870 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Blue Square Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 98.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,769 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JAZZ. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,364,882 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $174,887,000 after acquiring an additional 23,859 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 540,506 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,260,000 after acquiring an additional 8,289 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 288,973 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,138,000 after acquiring an additional 12,960 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 224,303 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,484,000 after acquiring an additional 72,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,799,000. Institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

JAZZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $186.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a price objective (up from ) on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.40.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.61, for a total transaction of $187,012.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,903,646.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Patrick Miller sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total value of $220,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,071 shares in the company, valued at $4,120,261.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,499 shares of company stock worth $3,501,626. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $142.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $148.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.17. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a one year low of $116.52 and a one year high of $154.24. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.18.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $537.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.92 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.99% and a net margin of 29.61%. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

