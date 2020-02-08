Blue Square Asset Management LLC Buys 20,196 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Blue Square Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 50.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 60,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,196 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 2.5% of Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 332,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,871,000 after acquiring an additional 57,909 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,351,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,758,000 after acquiring an additional 656,054 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,136,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,844,000 after acquiring an additional 591,513 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 250,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,449,000 after acquiring an additional 14,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 10,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEMG stock opened at $52.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.06. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $46.57 and a one year high of $55.45.

