Blue Square Asset Management LLC Buys 5,773 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Blue Square Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 87.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,773 shares during the period. Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 9,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 592.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 17,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 15,204 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 1,278.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 4,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 12,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 19.22% of the company’s stock.

TSM stock opened at $56.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.04. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 1-year low of $37.18 and a 1-year high of $60.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.42.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $317.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.20 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 32.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TSM. China Renaissance Securities raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

