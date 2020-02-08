Blue Square Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Blue Square Asset Management LLC reduced its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,345 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. BlackRock accounts for about 0.9% of Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 545 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 607 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD lifted its position in BlackRock by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 1,477 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock by 3.7% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 644 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $565.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 price objective (up previously from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $545.58.

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $555.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $520.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $471.38. The company has a market cap of $83.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.53. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $403.54 and a fifty-two week high of $556.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.69 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.79% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 31.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $3.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

In other news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.01, for a total transaction of $1,239,723.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 5,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.09, for a total transaction of $2,743,429.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,726 shares of company stock valued at $32,958,026 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

