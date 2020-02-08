Blue Square Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Blue Square Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) by 69.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,190 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF accounts for 3.3% of Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Blue Square Asset Management LLC owned 0.12% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF worth $4,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 494.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 43,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after acquiring an additional 36,458 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 68.9% in the third quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 21,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 8,915 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,355,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,002,000 after acquiring an additional 33,222 shares during the last quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC now owns 918,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 52.5% in the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 168,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,868,000 after acquiring an additional 57,837 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF stock opened at $100.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.31. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 12-month low of $100.06 and a 12-month high of $100.47.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a $0.0169 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

