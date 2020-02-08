Blue Square Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM)

Blue Square Asset Management LLC boosted its position in STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM) by 94.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,002 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after buying an additional 16,036 shares during the quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STM. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the third quarter worth $49,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the third quarter worth $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in STMicroelectronics by 20.6% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,848 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in STMicroelectronics by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. 3.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE STM opened at $29.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.51. STMicroelectronics NV has a fifty-two week low of $14.28 and a fifty-two week high of $30.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.02 and a 200-day moving average of $22.75.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that STMicroelectronics NV will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on STM shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on STMicroelectronics from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Cowen lifted their price target on STMicroelectronics from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.22.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

