Blue Square Asset Management LLC Has $491,000 Stock Holdings in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Blue Square Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 97.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,883 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 9.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,078,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $419,062,000 after acquiring an additional 367,011 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 16.8% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,955,119 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $200,908,000 after acquiring an additional 280,904 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 33.6% in the third quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,513,513 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $155,529,000 after acquiring an additional 380,364 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 12.5% in the third quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 1,361,175 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $139,888,000 after acquiring an additional 151,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 28.7% in the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 893,473 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $91,813,000 after acquiring an additional 199,187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.26% of the company’s stock.

BIDU opened at $130.91 on Friday. Baidu Inc has a fifty-two week low of $93.39 and a fifty-two week high of $186.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $132.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.67. The company has a market capitalization of $45.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -145.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.79.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Baidu from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Baidu from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Baidu from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, CICC Research upgraded shares of Baidu from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baidu presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.92.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

