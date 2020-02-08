Blue Square Asset Management LLC Purchases 5,446 Shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

Blue Square Asset Management LLC raised its position in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) by 92.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,348 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,446 shares during the period. Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHG. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 177.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,236 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 34,038 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $299,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 7,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 14,874 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Shinhan Financial Group stock opened at $32.54 on Friday. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $32.14 and a 12-month high of $40.59. The stock has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.05 and its 200-day moving average is $35.90.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The bank reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 18.04%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Shinhan Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup cut Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Shinhan Financial Group

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Banking, Credit Cards, Securities, Life Insurance, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

