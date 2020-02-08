Blue Square Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Total SA (NYSE:TOT)

Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Total SA (NYSE:TOT) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,749 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Total in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Total in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Total by 19.8% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Total by 20.4% in the third quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 1,314 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Total in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. 5.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Total alerts:

TOT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Total in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.29.

In other Total news, major shareholder S.A. Total sold 157,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.74, for a total transaction of $1,377,441.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 2,152,078 shares of company stock valued at $18,533,004 over the last three months.

Shares of NYSE:TOT opened at $49.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.75. Total SA has a 1-year low of $47.70 and a 1-year high of $58.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.18.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $49.28 billion during the quarter. Total had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 4.81%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Total SA will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.606 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. Total’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.92%.

About Total

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

Further Reading: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Total SA (NYSE:TOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Total Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.