Blue Square Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 21,206 Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 21,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,000. Altria Group comprises approximately 0.8% of Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 518.4% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Altria Group by 1,005.6% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Julex Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Altria Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Altria Group from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler raised Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.19.

Shares of MO stock opened at $46.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $86.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.50. Altria Group Inc has a one year low of $39.30 and a one year high of $57.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.02. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 67.74% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group Inc will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.27%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.62%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

