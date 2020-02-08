Blue Square Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 6,444 Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.7% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.5% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 4,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.0% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 84.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.29, for a total transaction of $1,343,168.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,926 shares in the company, valued at $4,153,052.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total value of $182,884.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,991,518.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 621,484 shares of company stock worth $78,837,446 in the last 90 days. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $128.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $128.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.02. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.57 and a 52 week high of $135.70. The company has a market capitalization of $123.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.34.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.61% and a net margin of 34.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.70%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TXN. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Nomura increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.41.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

