Blue Square Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE)

Blue Square Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE) by 95.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ferrari by 38.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 214,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,110,000 after purchasing an additional 59,402 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari during the third quarter valued at about $32,218,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its position in shares of Ferrari by 30.8% during the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 189,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,260,000 after purchasing an additional 44,751 shares in the last quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Ferrari by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 105,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ferrari by 289.1% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 95,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,740,000 after purchasing an additional 71,073 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.92% of the company’s stock.

RACE opened at $166.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.30. Ferrari NV has a 12 month low of $122.78 and a 12 month high of $176.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $169.74 and a 200 day moving average of $162.10.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $927.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $917.77 million. Ferrari had a return on equity of 49.06% and a net margin of 18.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ferrari NV will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on RACE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ferrari from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Ferrari to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Ferrari has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.86.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

