Blue Square Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Blue Square Asset Management LLC cut its stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,544 shares during the quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AbbVie by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,295,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,148,030,000 after buying an additional 3,100,309 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 13.2% during the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the third quarter worth about $229,000. First PREMIER Bank grew its position in AbbVie by 9.1% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 8,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 24.4% during the third quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 11,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABBV opened at $92.29 on Friday. AbbVie Inc has a 1-year low of $62.66 and a 1-year high of $92.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.37 and a 200-day moving average of $78.46. The firm has a market cap of $136.48 billion, a PE ratio of 42.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.96.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.02. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 155.96% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on AbbVie from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on AbbVie from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.89.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

