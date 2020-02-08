Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 20,000 Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 908.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,036 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 6,082.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,462 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 3,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John Joseph Stephens purchased 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.29 per share, for a total transaction of $508,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,625.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:FCX opened at $11.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.33 and a beta of 2.43. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a one year low of $8.43 and a one year high of $14.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 1,000.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FCX. Bank of America raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.30 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.77.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

