Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,226 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks makes up 1.8% of Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $3,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 322.6% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 347.2% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 161 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 187 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $245.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $247.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Bank of America lowered Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, First Analysis lowered Palo Alto Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $295.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.48.

In related news, CAO Jean Compeau sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total transaction of $349,870.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,067,237.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.39, for a total value of $2,716,680.00. Insiders have sold a total of 27,512 shares of company stock valued at $6,387,999 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PANW stock opened at $245.82 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 52-week low of $192.17 and a 52-week high of $260.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -227.61 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $237.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.91.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The network technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $1.22. Palo Alto Networks had a positive return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 3.42%. The firm had revenue of $772.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

