Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Chemours Co (NYSE:CC)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) by 50.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,200 shares during the quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chemours were worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Chemours by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 648,601 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,733,000 after acquiring an additional 6,711 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Chemours by 117.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 625,674 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,348,000 after acquiring an additional 337,725 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Chemours by 240.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 608,244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,003,000 after purchasing an additional 429,442 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chemours by 1,419.1% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 486,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,262,000 after purchasing an additional 454,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemours during the second quarter valued at about $9,095,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Chemours news, CEO Mark P. Vergnano sold 220,759 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $3,532,144.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 398,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,382,992. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CC shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Chemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Chemours to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Chemours from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Chemours in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, Cfra raised Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Chemours currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.15.

CC opened at $14.04 on Friday. Chemours Co has a fifty-two week low of $11.71 and a fifty-two week high of $41.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.60 and a 200 day moving average of $15.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.90, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.59.

Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

