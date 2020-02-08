Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Has $185,000 Stake in Tronox Ltd (NYSE:TROX)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Tronox Ltd (NYSE:TROX) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tronox were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in Tronox during the third quarter worth $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Tronox by 111.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,728 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in shares of Tronox in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tronox by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 16,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tronox in the 4th quarter valued at $288,000. 58.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TROX opened at $7.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.67. Tronox Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $6.71 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. Tronox had a positive return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $768.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.64 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 68.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Tronox Ltd will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TROX. Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Tronox in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Tronox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Tronox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tronox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.67.

Tronox Holdings plc engages in the mining, production, and marketing of inorganic minerals and chemicals in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It mines and processes titanium ore, zircon, and other minerals; and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments that add brightness and durability to paints, plastics, paper, and other everyday products.

