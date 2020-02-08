Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Has $250,000 Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,133,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $642,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187,424 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 1,639,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,937,000 after purchasing an additional 655,316 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the third quarter worth $41,394,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 162.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 959,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,830,000 after purchasing an additional 594,316 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 19.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,376,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $214,004,000 after purchasing an additional 561,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $68.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.87. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $60.89 and a one year high of $71.19. The company has a market cap of $87.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.21.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 41.04%.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $1,002,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,064 shares in the company, valued at $2,143,478.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total value of $190,658.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,504.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,850 shares of company stock worth $2,230,552 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from to in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.79.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

