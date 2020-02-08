Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Has $402,000 Stock Position in FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 67.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,320 shares of the information security company’s stock after selling 50,230 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FireEye were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of FireEye by 1,533.3% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,450 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in FireEye in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in FireEye in the third quarter valued at $74,000. Sequoia Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FireEye in the 3rd quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, First Interstate Bank grew its position in shares of FireEye by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 14,000 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 75.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP William T. Robbins sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $1,082,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 345,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,225,622.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William T. Robbins sold 6,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $105,914.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 405,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,858,359.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FEYE opened at $15.08 on Friday. FireEye Inc has a 52 week low of $12.66 and a 52 week high of $18.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.06 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.53.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The information security company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. FireEye had a negative net margin of 28.95% and a negative return on equity of 19.48%. The firm had revenue of $235.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.65 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FireEye Inc will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FEYE shares. Bank of America cut shares of FireEye from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of FireEye in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on FireEye from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks raised FireEye from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on FireEye in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.75.

About FireEye

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security solutions, email security solutions, endpoint security solutions, and customer support and maintenance services.

