Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 4,507.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,131 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,629 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 2.6% of Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.1% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 34,069 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,260,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 15.6% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 10,205 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 20.7% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,395 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $251.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.45. The company has a market cap of $153.84 billion, a PE ratio of 64.35, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 8.42, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $132.60 and a 12-month high of $259.50.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.75, for a total transaction of $4,255,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,727,517.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.71, for a total value of $1,845,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,894 shares in the company, valued at $3,205,484.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,785 shares of company stock worth $11,454,424. Insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NVDA. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of NVIDIA from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Cascend Securities boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Edward Jones began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.96.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

