Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,541 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 170.2% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 762 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 808 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 71.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on COP. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “positive” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.67.

In other ConocoPhillips news, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $1,618,920.76. Following the transaction, the president now owns 32,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,935.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $57.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $64.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $50.13 and a fifty-two week high of $71.01.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The energy producer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 19.60%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.80%.

ConocoPhillips announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 4th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy producer to buy up to 15.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

