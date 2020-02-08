Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Invests $27,000 in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AXTA. PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,193,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $23,366,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 1,092.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 582,189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,699,000 after acquiring an additional 533,377 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter worth $9,561,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,354,742 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $101,145,000 after acquiring an additional 295,026 shares in the last quarter. 96.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on AXTA. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.56.

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $29.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.48. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd has a 12 month low of $23.34 and a 12 month high of $32.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Axalta Coating Systems Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

