Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in PPG Industries by 27.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 169,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,158,000 after acquiring an additional 36,888 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in PPG Industries by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,692,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,714,770,000 after purchasing an additional 232,493 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its position in PPG Industries by 50.3% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,759 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 180.2% during the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 8,497 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 5,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 10.3% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 25,021 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPG opened at $122.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.49. The firm has a market cap of $28.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.26. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.36 and a 1 year high of $134.36.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 32.80%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on PPG Industries from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded PPG Industries from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPG Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.28.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

