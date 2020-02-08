Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 600 Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 252.3% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. 68.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reduced their price target on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Tyson Foods in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 target price (up previously from $83.00) on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Tyson Foods to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.23.

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $80.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.49. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.49 and a 1 year high of $94.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $29.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.43.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $10.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.09 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 14.53%. Tyson Foods’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Noel W. White sold 17,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total transaction of $1,589,997.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mary Oleksiuk sold 28,382 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total transaction of $2,617,388.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,562 shares of company stock worth $5,628,540 in the last 90 days. 1.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

