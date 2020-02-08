Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Raises Position in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 127.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $1,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in FMC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in FMC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FMC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in FMC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in FMC by 327.4% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 300,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,948,000 after buying an additional 229,818 shares during the period. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 3,379 shares of FMC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total transaction of $334,284.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,810.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 312,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.76, for a total transaction of $30,828,526.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Buckingham Research raised their price target on shares of FMC from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of FMC from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of FMC from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.18.

FMC stock opened at $105.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.85. FMC Corp has a 12-month low of $70.62 and a 12-month high of $108.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. FMC had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FMC Corp will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a boost from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. FMC’s payout ratio is 28.90%.

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

