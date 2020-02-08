Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Forty Seven Inc (NASDAQ:FTSV)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Forty Seven Inc (NASDAQ:FTSV) by 29.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,499 shares during the quarter. Forty Seven makes up about 4.2% of Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Forty Seven were worth $8,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Redmile Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Forty Seven by 595.5% in the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,627,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,449,000 after buying an additional 1,393,498 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Forty Seven by 10.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,263,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,399,000 after buying an additional 124,286 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Forty Seven by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 499,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,294,000 after buying an additional 5,741 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Forty Seven by 17.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 313,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after buying an additional 47,178 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Forty Seven by 5.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 152,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after buying an additional 7,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FTSV opened at $43.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a current ratio of 7.48. Forty Seven Inc has a 52-week low of $5.53 and a 52-week high of $49.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.81 and a beta of 3.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.24 and its 200 day moving average is $17.71.

Forty Seven (NASDAQ:FTSV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38). The company had revenue of $15.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.80 million. Equities analysts predict that Forty Seven Inc will post -2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ravindra Majeti sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,201,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,017,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Irving Weissman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total value of $1,326,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 130,000 shares of company stock worth $3,963,400. 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on FTSV shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Forty Seven from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine lowered Forty Seven from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Forty Seven in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Forty Seven from to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on Forty Seven from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.45.

Forty Seven

Forty Seven Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa; and FSI-174, an anti-cKIT antibody.

