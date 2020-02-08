Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 49.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tiffany & Co. were worth $155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,712,140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $439,213,000 after purchasing an additional 12,712 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 63.0% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,012,697 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,806,000 after buying an additional 391,394 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 68.9% in the third quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 691,282 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $64,033,000 after buying an additional 281,928 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 1.8% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 571,436 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,932,000 after buying an additional 9,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 29.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 550,906 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,030,000 after buying an additional 125,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TIF. Zacks Investment Research cut Tiffany & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Cowen lowered Tiffany & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. William Blair cut Tiffany & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank cut Tiffany & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Tiffany & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.17.

Tiffany & Co. stock opened at $134.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $133.93 and its 200 day moving average is $111.00. Tiffany & Co. has a twelve month low of $78.60 and a twelve month high of $134.39.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.20). Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Tiffany & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 50.22%.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

