Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC decreased its position in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,975 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $18,189,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 123.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 320,767 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,699,000 after purchasing an additional 177,400 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $16,066,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 98.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 314,658 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,729,000 after purchasing an additional 156,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $13,208,000. Institutional investors own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LYB. UBS Group decreased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $93.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (down from $110.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.79.

NYSE LYB opened at $82.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.95. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 1-year low of $68.61 and a 1-year high of $98.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.80.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $8.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.46 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 36.95% and a net margin of 9.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 10.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

