Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Sells 550 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ATVI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,425,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,122 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,817,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000,000 after buying an additional 1,106,998 shares during the period. Montag & Caldwell LLC raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 93.1% during the 3rd quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 864,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,752,000 after buying an additional 416,739 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 1,103.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 441,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,349,000 after buying an additional 404,560 shares during the period. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the third quarter valued at approximately $20,952,000. 88.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ATVI. Bank of America set a $62.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Macquarie set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on Activision Blizzard to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Activision Blizzard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.56.

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $61.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.53 and a 200-day moving average of $54.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.38. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $39.85 and a one year high of $62.84.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.04. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 23.18%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Activision Blizzard’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Collister Johnson sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.43, for a total value of $199,234.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 280,983 shares in the company, valued at $14,731,938.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

