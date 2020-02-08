Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,267 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Becton Dickinson and comprises about 2.0% of Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $4,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,152,328 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $544,452,000 after acquiring an additional 543,512 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,090,450 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $275,840,000 after acquiring an additional 46,600 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,051,417 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $285,954,000 after acquiring an additional 18,537 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 775,989 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $197,614,000 after acquiring an additional 23,196 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 714,381 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $194,291,000 after acquiring an additional 15,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Becton Dickinson and stock opened at $246.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.31, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.08. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 1-year low of $221.47 and a 1-year high of $286.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $274.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $258.79.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 27.05%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BDX. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Becton Dickinson and from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $287.00 to $271.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Raymond James downgraded Becton Dickinson and from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $288.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen downgraded Becton Dickinson and from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $306.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Becton Dickinson and presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $279.38.

In other news, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 25,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.09, for a total value of $7,155,179.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 217,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,871,399.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 33,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.28, for a total value of $9,051,257.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,989,759.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,039 shares of company stock valued at $36,258,315 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

