Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 1,162 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo by 1.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,361,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,422,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,723 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,734,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,149,344,000 after acquiring an additional 890,014 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,537,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,480,000 after purchasing an additional 56,541 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,733,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,536,000 after purchasing an additional 115,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,678,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,520,000 after purchasing an additional 112,107 shares during the period. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEP stock opened at $145.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $139.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.72. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.88 and a fifty-two week high of $145.72.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PEP. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.53.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

