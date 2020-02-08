Brenntag (FRA:BNR) PT Set at €55.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €55.00 ($63.95) price target on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Warburg Research set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on Brenntag and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on Brenntag and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €44.00 ($51.16) price target on Brenntag and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Bankhaus Lampe set a €54.00 ($62.79) price target on Brenntag and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €54.50 ($63.37) price target on Brenntag and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €51.87 ($60.31).

Shares of Brenntag stock opened at €49.46 ($57.51) on Tuesday. Brenntag has a fifty-two week low of €43.06 ($50.07) and a fifty-two week high of €56.25 ($65.41). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €48.54 and a 200 day moving average of €46.21.

About Brenntag

Brenntag AG, a chemical distribution company, purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company also provides value added services. It serves customers in various end-market industries, such as adhesives, paints, oil and gas, food, water treatment, personal care, and pharmaceuticals.

