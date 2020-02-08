Brixmor Property Group (BRX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BRX stock opened at $20.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Brixmor Property Group has a 12 month low of $16.85 and a 12 month high of $22.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.37.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

In related news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $165,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,500 shares of company stock valued at $671,970. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BRX shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Brixmor Property Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.83.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.