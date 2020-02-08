Brokerages Anticipate Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $60.01 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) will announce $60.01 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Liquidity Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $59.83 million and the highest is $60.19 million. Liquidity Services reported sales of $56.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liquidity Services will report full year sales of $235.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $235.32 million to $236.32 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $259.51 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Liquidity Services.

Get Liquidity Services alerts:

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $49.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.12 million. Liquidity Services had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a negative return on equity of 6.57%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Liquidity Services in a report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Liquidity Services by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,999,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,357,000 after acquiring an additional 127,681 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Liquidity Services by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,683,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,252,000 after acquiring an additional 19,503 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Liquidity Services by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 762,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,542,000 after acquiring an additional 29,648 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Liquidity Services by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 699,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after acquiring an additional 23,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Liquidity Services by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 371,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 13,865 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

LQDT opened at $4.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.99 million, a PE ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.55. Liquidity Services has a 12-month low of $4.65 and a 12-month high of $8.34.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment offering approximately 500 product categories. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and capital assets; govdeals.com that enables local and state government entities, including city, county, and state agencies to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers a suite of services that includes asset sales and marketing, and seller self-service; and auctiondeals.com, a self-service solution, which enable sellers list their own assets, and enable commercial businesses to sell surplus and salvage assets.

Recommended Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Liquidity Services (LQDT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidity Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidity Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.