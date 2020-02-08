Brokers Set Expectations for CDK Global Inc’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CDK)

CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for CDK Global in a report issued on Wednesday, February 5th. William Blair analyst M. Pfau anticipates that the software maker will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for CDK Global’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.69 EPS.

Get CDK Global alerts:

CDK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CDK Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of CDK Global in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of CDK Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.25.

Shares of CDK Global stock opened at $53.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.04 and a 200-day moving average of $50.59. CDK Global has a 1-year low of $41.50 and a 1-year high of $63.90. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 141.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.00.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80. CDK Global had a net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 63.55%. The company had revenue of $499.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in CDK Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in CDK Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clean Yield Group increased its position in shares of CDK Global by 277.8% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 646 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of CDK Global by 73.9% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 654 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDK Global during the third quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

In other CDK Global news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total value of $51,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,204,648.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $163,340. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for CDK Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDK Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.