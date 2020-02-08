Buckingham Asset Management LLC Acquires 270 Shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Buckingham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,765 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in shares of United Technologies by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 6,995 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United Technologies by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 88,807 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Dillon & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in United Technologies by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 56,041 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,678,000 after purchasing an additional 3,823 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD increased its holdings in United Technologies by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 7,978 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA bought a new stake in United Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $279,000. 80.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UTX. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. Benchmark began coverage on United Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.40.

Shares of NYSE:UTX opened at $156.83 on Friday. United Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $120.22 and a 12-month high of $157.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.63. The company has a market capitalization of $134.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $19.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.34 billion. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. Research analysts predict that United Technologies Co. will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.735 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.59%.

About United Technologies

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

