Buckingham Asset Management LLC Acquires 289 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Buckingham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,570 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WBA. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 360.0% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 460 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 840 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. 60.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $53.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.37 and its 200 day moving average is $55.38. The firm has a market cap of $46.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.66. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 52-week low of $49.03 and a 52-week high of $74.94.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $34.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.45 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 2.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a $0.458 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 30.55%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WBA shares. BidaskClub downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.69.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

