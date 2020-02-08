Buckingham Asset Management LLC Acquires 730 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Buckingham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,881 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 730 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HSIC. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 9.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Henry Schein by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 74,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Henry Schein by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 311,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,780,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its stake in Henry Schein by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 232,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,784,000 after buying an additional 12,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Henry Schein during the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000.

Shares of HSIC stock opened at $69.97 on Friday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.58 and a 1 year high of $72.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.85.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.04. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Henry Schein’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Henry Schein announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 31st that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America downgraded Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Henry Schein presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.50.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

