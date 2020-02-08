Buckingham Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Buckingham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,579 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NKE. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Nike by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,672,220 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,360,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883,150 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Nike by 110.1% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,107,158 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $197,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,295 shares during the period. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Nike during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,136,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Nike by 867.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 738,321 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $74,799,000 after purchasing an additional 662,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Nike by 1,809.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 684,813 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $69,378,000 after purchasing an additional 648,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays started coverage on Nike in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $97.00 target price on shares of Nike and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Consumer Edge started coverage on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, December 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Nike from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.33.

Shares of NKE opened at $99.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Nike Inc has a 12 month low of $77.07 and a 12 month high of $105.62. The company has a market cap of $154.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.83.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $15,435,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,046,040 shares in the company, valued at $191,407,042. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $2,828,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 436,916 shares of company stock valued at $43,122,614 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

