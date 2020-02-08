Buckingham Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Buckingham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 36.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,793 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,602 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $69,000.

NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $119.85 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $103.58 and a 1-year high of $121.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $119.39 and a 200 day moving average of $114.47.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

