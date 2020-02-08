Buckingham Asset Management LLC Buys 2,829 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Buckingham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 24.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,609,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,923,000 after buying an additional 793,883 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,539,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,124,000 after acquiring an additional 484,968 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,680,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,832,000 after acquiring an additional 643,448 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 3,700,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,598,000 after acquiring an additional 31,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 2,201,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,155,000 after acquiring an additional 12,683 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $60.49 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $51.54 and a 1 year high of $61.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.38.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

