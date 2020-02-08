Buckingham Asset Management LLC Buys 3,755 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Buckingham Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 40.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares during the period. Buckingham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHP. FMR LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3,715.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after buying an additional 9,649 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,305,000 after buying an additional 34,751 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 18,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LifePlan Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 1,378.9% in the 3rd quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter.

SCHP opened at $57.60 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 12 month low of $53.73 and a 12 month high of $57.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.04 and a 200 day moving average of $56.84.

