Buckingham Asset Management LLC Buys 4,875 Shares of Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Buckingham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 25.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,875 shares during the period. Buckingham Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Freshpet worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Freshpet by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 4,744 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in shares of Freshpet by 6.0% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 6,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Freshpet during the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 2.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Freshpet by 85.1% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period.

NASDAQ FRPT opened at $66.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Freshpet Inc has a twelve month low of $35.95 and a twelve month high of $67.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -509.50 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.44 and its 200 day moving average is $52.67.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Imperial Capital lifted their price target on shares of Freshpet from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Freshpet in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Freshpet from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Freshpet from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Freshpet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.50.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Kassar sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total transaction of $555,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 159,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,879,667. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Kassar sold 998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total transaction of $55,428.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,996 shares in the company, valued at $8,552,937.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,173 shares of company stock worth $1,169,125. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

