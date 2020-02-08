Buckingham Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Buckingham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,015 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. 64.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

MMP opened at $59.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.78. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $56.75 and a 12-month high of $67.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.69.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The pipeline company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $740.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.57 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 41.22% and a net margin of 37.42%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $1.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.93%. This is a positive change from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MMP. Stifel Nicolaus set a $70.00 price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Magellan Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.67.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.