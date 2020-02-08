Buckingham Asset Management LLC Has $1.03 Million Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Buckingham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,045 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its stake in Target by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 361,058 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $46,278,000 after acquiring an additional 111,565 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 45,224 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,799,000 after purchasing an additional 14,448 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 104,804 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $13,437,000 after purchasing an additional 9,496 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 44,318 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Target stock opened at $115.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $58.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.65. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.07 and a fifty-two week high of $130.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $18.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.45 billion. Target had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

In related news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 6,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $842,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total transaction of $277,882.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,596,675.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TGT shares. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Buckingham Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective (up from $131.00) on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Target from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.14.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

