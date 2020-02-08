Buckingham Asset Management LLC Has $1.33 Million Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Buckingham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,523 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COST. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,367,358 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,291,820,000 after buying an additional 102,456 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,035,174 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $874,464,000 after acquiring an additional 96,610 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,729,687 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $508,390,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,556,848 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $448,544,000 after acquiring an additional 46,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 30,151.3% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,135,330 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,577 shares in the last quarter. 70.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COST. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $329.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.73.

In other news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total transaction of $587,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 59,679 shares in the company, valued at $17,545,029.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.01, for a total value of $516,026.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,645,280.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,537 shares of company stock valued at $2,861,340. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $313.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $301.02 and its 200-day moving average is $293.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.21 billion, a PE ratio of 37.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.90. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $205.75 and a fifty-two week high of $314.28.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.40 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 2.42%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.75%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

