Buckingham Asset Management LLC Has $1.50 Million Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Buckingham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,622 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 5.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,831,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,918,335,000 after buying an additional 4,879,296 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,352,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,729,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,680 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,023,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,382,000 after acquiring an additional 52,057 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,362,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,250,000 after acquiring an additional 539,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,469,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,497,000 after acquiring an additional 63,238 shares in the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.54.

PM stock opened at $87.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.86. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.27 and a fifty-two week high of $92.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.02.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 82.33% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.76%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

